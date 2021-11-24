Mamata Banerjee Meet PM Modi Says Why Should We Meet Sonia Gandhi Every Time

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised the issue of extension of BSF’s jurisdiction in the state and demanded its withdrawal. The TMC chief also told the Prime Minister that the federal structure of the country should not be damaged under any circumstances. Talking to reporters after meeting the prime minister, Banerjee said she invited the prime minister to inaugurate the global industry summit to be held in West Bengal next year.

On the other hand, when asked about meeting Sonia Gandhi, she said that everyone is busy in Punjab elections, after a short stay, she again said whether it is necessary to come to Delhi and meet her every time. He said that this time I had sought only the Prime Minister’s time for the meeting. All the leaders are busy in Punjab elections. Work is first…Why should we meet Sonia Gandhi every time? Is it constitutionally binding? Let us inform that Congress leader Kirti Azad and former Haryana unit president of Congress Ashok Tanwar had joined the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday.

At the same time, when he was asked about the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, he said that if Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party President) needs our help, then we are ready to help him. He said that if Trinamool Congress can help defeat BJP in Uttar Pradesh, we will go…If Akhilesh Yadav wants our help, we will help.

“We have started in Goa and Haryana… but I believe regional parties should fight at some places. If they want us to campaign for them, we will.”

Talking to reporters after meeting the prime minister, Banerjee said she invited the prime minister to inaugurate the global industry summit to be held in West Bengal next year. He said that I also told him that we have to get Rs 96,655 crore from the Center which is pending. How will the states do their job when the Center will not give them the dues…Our ideologies may be different but because of this Centre-State relations should not be affected. If the states develop, the center will also develop.