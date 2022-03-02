World

Mamata Banerjee Questioned When Govt was aware of developments, why didn't they bring the students earlier from Ukraine

Mamata Banerjee Questioned When Govt was aware of developments, why didn’t they bring the students earlier from Ukraine
Mamata Banerjee Questioned When Govt was aware of developments, why didn’t they bring the students earlier from Ukraine

Mamata Banerjee Questioned When Govt was aware of developments, why didn’t they bring the students earlier from Ukraine

Mamata Banerjee Questioned When Govt was aware of developments, why didn’t they bring the students earlier from Ukraine

Chandan, a medical student in Ukraine who was admitted to Vinnitsa after a brain stroke, died on Wednesday, a resident of Barnala in Punjab.

Thousands of Indian citizens are stranded there due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. They are being sent to neighboring countries of Ukraine from where they are being brought to India. Now the Air Force has also been put on the front in this work. At the same time, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee has targeted the government regarding the Indian citizens trapped in Ukraine. He said that the government should have already brought back the students from Ukraine.

Mamta Banerjee said, “Like when the train is late, it is the fault of the railways and not the passengers, similarly it is the fault of the government on the issue of Ukraine, not of the students.” Mamta Banerjee said, “They (Indian government) should have brought all the students to India 3 months ago, why not brought them when the government was aware of this and political meetings were held in everything, but humanity was more important than politics. There is a fight.”

Mamta Banerjee said, “Especially in foreign affairs, I do not want to criticize the government, because we are one. But due to some coordination gap and political business, we are lagging behind and our students are stuck there.”

When the government was aware, why were citizens not brought in earlier: Mamata Banerjee

Targeting the government, Mamata Banerjee said, “Someone has lost his life, someone is going from here to there. Someone is waiting in bunkers, someone is waiting in Romania, someone is not getting food. They look for food and are killed. When the government was aware of the developments, why didn’t they bring the students earlier?”

When West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was asked about her letter to the PM in which she offered unconditional support to the government and suggested for an all-party meeting if needed, she said, “They are busy with UP elections. That’s why I am also going to UP. But I have performed my duties after that.”


