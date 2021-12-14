Mamata banerjee said in Goa I am a Brahmin have only one goal to eliminate BJP not want a character certificate from the saffron party

“Sunset also happens in Goa,” Banerjee said. The sunset of BJP has started from Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab… it will happen all over India. He has cheated people a lot.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached Goa on Tuesday and called upon everyone to mobilize to eliminate the BJP. Said that “We want BJP to end in Goa. Everyone needs to unite to defeat BJP in Goa. I didn’t come to compete with you, I don’t want outsiders to control Goa… I too come from a Brahmin family, I am a Brahmin. I don’t need to take character certificate from BJP.”

Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has “set the sun set” in states like Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab which are due for elections in early 2022 and the trend Will be visible across the country. Banerjee said instead of making tall claims about the saffron outfit, the Congress should fight against the BJP in the right way. The Chief Minister of West Bengal said this while addressing a public meeting.

In this public meeting, Banerjee formally announced an alliance between Trinamool and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the upcoming elections in Goa. MGP is the oldest regional organization in the state. “You have to work to defend Goa,” he said here on the second day of his Goa tour. Goa is India. Don’t think that Goa is too small. Sunrise happens in Goa. When Goa smiles, India smiles.

“Sunset also happens in Goa,” Banerjee said. The sunset of BJP has started from Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab… it will happen all over India. They have duped people a lot.” The West Bengal chief minister said everyone should unite to “save” Goa from the BJP, irrespective of religion or community they belong to. He said, “Save Goa from disaster…. This is my slogan.

Banerjee said Trinamool and MGP will work together and no one can stop this alliance from winning the upcoming elections. About the Congress, he said that the party led by Sonia Gandhi only makes tall claims of tackling the BJP. “Congress makes big claims of contesting elections alone. In the whole country, you fought alone.

You also fought against us (in the West Bengal elections earlier this year). At least fight against BJP and then give big statements. I was in Congress too, but I left it because I saw you (Congress) befriending the BJP.