Mamata Banerjee Says Shahrukh Has Been Victimized Social Media Reaction on Her Late Response

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was targeted like many others. He termed the BJP as “brutal” and “undemocratic”. After Mamta Banerjee took the name of Shahrukh Khan, people started associating it with politics. On social media, SRK’s fans questioned Didi that why were you silent when the matter was heated. He asked, do you see the pain and suffering of the people during the election season itself.

A user named Sanjukta Choudhary (@SanjuktaChoudh5) wrote on Twitter so Didi was waiting for this special moment to announce it. Ravi Nair (@nairkravi06) says that it took a long time for Mamata Banerjee to realize this. A user named Devanshu Trivedi (@Benaam23) wrote that it was a little late but what does it matter, was waiting for the election season. So while Raghuram Shastri Madgula (@raghu_madgula) raised the question, why didn’t you speak when the matter came to light and the actor’s son was targeted, why did you wait to come to Mumbai.

The TMC supremo interacted with people on the second day of his three-day tour of Mumbai. During this, film director Mahesh Bhat, lyricist Javed Akhtar, actor Shatrughan Sinha, actress Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, comedians Munavvar Farooqui and Sudheendra Kulkarni were present. In response to a question from Mahesh Bhat, Banerjee said, “India loves human power and not the use of force. Unfortunately, we are facing a brutal, undemocratic and immoral BJP.

Banerjee said, “I know Mahesh Bhat was victimized, Shah Rukh Khan was targeted. There are many more… Some people opened their mouths and some did not.” Let us tell you that Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in October by the Narcotics Control Bureau on a cruise ship and confiscated narcotics.

Earlier, Banerjee had met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. He had also met Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.