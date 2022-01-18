Mamata banerjee to address virtual rally in support of akhilesh yadav, TMC will not field its candidates

Samajwadi Occasion has received the support of one other political get together in the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections. Trinamool Congress has introduced its support to the Samajwadi Occasion in the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections. Samajwadi Occasion nationwide vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda on Tuesday stated that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s get together will not field in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming meeting elections. He additionally stated that Mamta Banerjee will additionally maintain a virtual rally with Akhilesh Yadav.

Kiranmoy Nanda, after assembly Mamta Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat, made it clear that Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will maintain a virtual assembly with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on February 8. Kiranmoy Nanda stated, “TMC will not field its candidates in the Uttar Pradesh elections, however will support the SP. It was Mamata Banerjee’s get together that shattered the BJP’s dream of coming to energy in West Bengal in the 2021 meeting elections. It is a lesson for the whole opposition.”

Nanda stated, “Mamata Banerjee will address a virtual public assembly in Lucknow and will announce her support to our get together.” Nanda additionally stated that Mamta will additionally go to PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi in February however the last program relating to this has not been determined.

Allow us to let you know that earlier than the Bengal meeting elections, Akhilesh Yadav had introduced that SP will not field any candidate and will support TMC. The Samajwadi Occasion chief had additionally despatched Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan because the get together’s consultant to marketing campaign in support of the ruling TMC in Bengal. Nonetheless, TMC is not stepping into the election season of UP and Mamta Banerjee is at present busy campaigning in Goa. TMC goes to the polls in Goa for the primary time.

Forward of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav had attended a gathering of opposition events organized by the Trinamool Congress chief. Since then, on a number of events, each the leaders have been attacking the BJP on varied points.