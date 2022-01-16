Mamata’s letter to Modi on rejecting the tableau of West Bengal, said – Netaji must include in the Republic Day parade

The tussle between West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi is just not hidden from anybody. Each preserve getting confused with one another on some concern. The newest case is about the parade popping out on Republic Day. When the Heart canceled the proposed tableau of the Bengal authorities, Mamta wrote a letter to Modi citing Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock over the Centre’s choice to drop the tableau of West Bengal. He wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urging him to rethink the choice. He says that the individuals of the state might be pained by this transfer. Mamata said that no cause was given for rejecting the tableau. In his letter, he said – he’s shocked and damage by the sudden choice of the West Bengal authorities to drop the proposed tableau from the Republic Day parade. It’s much more surprising to them that the tableau was rejected with out assigning any cause.

The Chief Minister said that the proposed tableau was made on the one hundred and twenty fifth delivery anniversary yr of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in reminiscence of his and the contribution of the Azad Hind Fauj. Mamta said in the letter- I would like to let you know that the individuals of West Bengal are very damage by this perspective of the central authorities. It’s shocking to know that the contribution of the courageous freedom fighters right here has not discovered a spot in the Republic Day celebrations on the seventy fifth yr of independence.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mamta said- I urge you to rethink this choice and include the tableau of freedom fighters of West Bengal in the Republic Day parade on the seventy fifth yr of independence. Hold in thoughts that the tussle that began earlier than the Bengal elections continues to be going on. Throughout the election, Modi-Shah didn’t depart any likelihood to assault Mamta, so after the election, each had clashed on the concern of Chief Secretary Alpan.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi over the “rejection of proposed tableau of West Bengal for the ensuing Republic Day Parade” and requests to “include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the parade” pic.twitter.com/2vtVEA2Hoe — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

Nevertheless, now all the emphasis of Mamta is on destroying the Congress. She is making a dent in Goa, then coming to Delhi can also be making a technique to struggle Modi with out Congress. The opposition events are additionally shocked by his transfer. Shiv Sena has clearly said that solely BJP goes to profit from this.