Mammootty’s Malayalam hit Bheeshma Parvam gets OTT release date



Malayalam mega star Mammootty and director Amal Neerad previously collaborated for a movie named Big B, which proved to be massive hit and attained cult status.

So when they teamed up for their second outing, Bheeshma Parvam, the expectations were on a high. In the event, Bheeshma Parvam, when it released on March 3 in theatres, it achieved box office success as well got critical acclaim. It is something that Mammooty has not been able to pull off in recent times before this. The gangster drama is an intriguing combination of the mother of all gangster dramas The Godfather, and the epic Mahabharata.

Now, Bheeshma Parvam is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 1. The platform put out a tweet announcing the film’s streaming date.

Mammooty’s next film to directly stream on OTT

Mammootty plays Michael, a don with a deep sense of right and wrong. He also heads a huge family. So the don angles takes care of The Godfather influence while the large family brings up the Mahabharata part. There is plenty of family drama, vengeance and intrigue woven into the story.

Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars, among others, Nadiya, Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, and Lena.

Bheeshma Parvam features the late Nedumudi Venu and KPAC Lalitha, who passed away last month, in key roles. In that sense, it is also emotional lure to watch the film.

Meanwhile, it is confirmed that Mammootty’s upcoming film Puzhu will have a direct digital release on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The release date of the film, co-starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, is expected to be announced soon.

The news about Puzhu‘s OTT premiere comes just days after the Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala (FEUOK) announced a ban on films starring Dulquer Salmaan and those produced under his Wayfarer Films banner after Salute opted to directly premiere on the OTT. Puzhu is backed by Wayfarer Films, too. Directed by Ratheena, Puzhu is touted to be a psychological thriller and it is likely it will see Mammootty in a negative role.