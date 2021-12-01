Mamta Banerjee met Sharad Pawar, said – preparing an alternative to BJP; Said on Rahul Gandhi – what is the trust of those who live abroad often

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that there is no United Progressive Alliance (UPA) now. Banerjee said it would be easy to defeat the BJP if all regional parties come together.

Mamata Banerjee, who has been making a front for 2024 against the BJP since the Bengal victory, met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. During this, the TMC chief has also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Amid tension in the ties between TMC and Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that there is no United Progressive Alliance (UPA) now. Targeting Rahul Gandhi, he said that what is the trust of those who often live abroad? Banerjee said- “If you will be abroad for half the time, then how will politics happen? There is an atmosphere of fascism in the country today. A strong alternative needs to be given against this. No one can do this alone. Those who are strong should be taken along”.

Mamta Banerjee said that she is preparing an alternative to BJP. When asked whether Sharad Pawar will lead the UPA, he clearly said- “What UPA? Now there is no UPA. We will decide this together.” After this, when Banerjee was asked whether there would be any alternative except Congress, she said- “What Sharad ji said is that there should be a strong alternative to those who fought. What do we do if no one is fighting? We think everyone should fight.”

Earlier in the day, while interacting with some civil society members in Mumbai, the TMC chief had said that he had suggested to the Congress that an advisory council of prominent civil society figures be set up to guide the opposition. But alas, this plan did not materialise.

Banerjee said it would be easy to defeat the BJP if all regional parties come together. “We want to say, “Remove BJP, save the country,” he said. He said that his party Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not contest the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

After this meeting, Sharad Pawar has also reiterated the need for a strong alternative leadership. The NCP chief said Mamata’s intention is that like-minded forces at the national level should come together and establish a collective leadership. He said- “Our thinking is not for today but for the elections.”

Asked whether there is a possibility of an alliance without Congress. Pawar said- “All those opposing the BJP are welcome to join us. There is no question of throwing anyone out.”