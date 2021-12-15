Mamta Banerjee targeted PM Modi said – If Gujaratis are roaming all over the country why not go to Bengali

In Panaji, Mamata Banerjee asserted her Hindu Brahmin identity. Said, “We do not go to the banks of the Ganges only for worship when it is time to vote. When it is time to vote, Modiji takes a dip in the Ganges.”

Addressing a rally in North Goa’s Asonora on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee said, “If a Gujarati can travel across the country, why can’t a Bengali?” Before the elections in Goa, Mamta Banerjee is holding several rallies there.

Banerjee said, “I have been told that I am a Bengali. What is that then? is she gujarati? Have we said that he is a Gujarati, so cannot come here? A Bengali can write the national anthem but a Bengali cannot come to Goa? We all respect Gandhiji. Have we ever asked whether Gandhiji is Bengali or non-Bengali or Goa or UP? The leader of the country is the one who takes everyone along (A national leader is the one who takes everyone along).

Banerjee said her party’s entry into Goa politics was questioned by other parties, however, adding that the TMC was not there to remote control its leaders in Goa, but to support them. “Will these people become the leaders of the country? Goa runs from Gujarat. (Goa will not be run from Gujarat or Delhi. The people of Goa will run Goa.)

In Panaji, Mamata Banerjee asserted her Hindu Brahmin identity. Said, “We do not go to the banks of the Ganges only for worship when it is time to vote. When it is time to vote, Modiji takes a dip in the Ganges.” Addressing another rally in Panaji – her first joint rally in Goa with the TMC’s newly formed political alliance Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) – Banerjee said her “joint family” in Goa was the “real alternative” to the BJP.

Emphasizing her Hindu Brahmin identity, Banerjee recites several pujas including the goddesses Durga, Ganesha and Kali, and recited Chandi. At this the crowd applauded loudly. The rally was mainly attended by MGP supporters with saffron dupatta of the party. They were also waving TMC flags.

Banerjee said she does not need a “character certificate” from the BJP. “When it is polling time, we do not go to the banks of the Ganges just for worship. When it is time to vote, Modiji takes a dip in the Ganges. He goes to a temple in Uttarakhand for penance. When it is election time, he himself becomes a purohit (priest). Let them be, they have the freedom to do so, but where does they live the rest of the time?