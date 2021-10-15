Mamta Banerjee tmc entry in UP assembly elections lalitesh pati tripathi can be main face in state

Mamta Banerjee’s party TMC may tie up with former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held next year. This will also happen because the Samajwadi Party had given unconditional support to the Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s spirits are high after winning the West Bengal assembly elections for the third time in a row. Mamta has now started expanding her party across the country. After registering its presence in Tripura and Goa, TMC has taken entry in the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In the UP elections, Mamta Banerjee can make Laliteshpati Tripathi, a Brahmin face who recently left the Gandhi family, as the leader of the party.

According to media reports, Laliteshpati Tripathi, who left the Congress, may soon join the Trinamool Congress. It is being said that election strategist Prashant Kishor is playing an important role in the script of Laliteshpati Tripathi joining TMC. After joining Trinamool, Lalitesh will be the main face of the party in Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, the possibility of sending his father Rajeshpati Tripathi to Rajya Sabha is also being expressed.

By inducting Lalitesh into the Trinamool, Mamata Banerjee wants to expand the party through the big Brahmin face of Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, TMC also wants to take advantage of being from the political family of Lalitesh Tripathi. There is also a possibility that Mamta’s party can also forge an alliance with former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party in the UP elections.

Actually the relationship between Mamta Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav is good. In the West Bengal assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party gave unconditional support to the Trinamool Congress. Therefore, there is a possibility of an alliance between the two parties in the upcoming assembly elections. At the same time, the Uttar Pradesh unit of Trinamool has also started preparing the organization in more than 35 districts and is going door to door informing people about the successful schemes in West Bengal.

It is worth noting that Trinamool Congress, which is trying to dominate the national scene, had recently included its senior leader and former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro in TMC, giving a jolt to the Congress. The Trinamool Congress has also decided to mark its presence in the Goa Assembly elections to be held in February next year.