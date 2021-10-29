Mamta bought two kg kingfish for 1000 rupees, people raised slogans of Khela Hobay

Mamta said that her party does not divide people on religious lines. Be it Hindu, Muslim or Christian. TMC has announced to contest the upcoming elections on all 40 assembly seats of Goa.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee started her campaign in the election state of Goa in a familiar fashion. On Friday, he met party leaders. Then she met members of the fishing community at Malim Jetty. There Mamta bought two kg kingfish for 1000 rupees. People raised slogans of Khela Hobei during this time.

Mamata Banerjee said in Goa on Friday that the BJP calls her anti-Hindu. But he has no right to give them the character certificate. Banerjee said that in her party’s name ‘TMC’, ‘T’ stands for temple, ‘M’ stands for Mosk (mosque) and ‘C’ stands for Church. The TMC chief said that her party is a national party and can go anywhere. When asked if she had her eyes on the post of Prime Minister in 2024, she avoided answering.

Mamata, who arrived here on Thursday evening for a three-day visit to the BJP-ruled state of Goa, said her party does not want to contest elections here to make the state strong and self-reliant. He said that the governance of Goa will not run from Delhi. Tennis player Leander Paes, actress Nafisa Ali and entrepreneur Mrinalini Deshprabhu joined TMC in his presence.

Mamta said that her party does not divide people on religious lines. Be it Hindu, Muslim or Christian. TMC has announced to contest the upcoming elections on all 40 assembly seats of Goa. The party has started efforts to bring many local leaders into its fold. The CM’s visit is being seen as his attempt to gauge the political mood in the state ahead of the assembly elections due in early 2022.

During her first interaction with TMC leaders in Goa, Mamata accused the BJP of removing their posters in the state. He said that when I come to Goa, they spoil my posters. You will be deported from India. He said that if TMC comes to power in Goa, it will work for the state and not with the agenda of revenge.