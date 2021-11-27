Mamta’s party not in the mood to go with Congress, walked out of Kharge’s meeting

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC advised the Congress and said that they should take care of their party while coordinating internally.

The distance between Mamata Banerjee’s party TMC and Congress is increasing. Recently, the effect of the souring between the two parties after several Congress leaders joining the TMC can be visible during the winter session of Parliament. The Trinamool has made it clear that it is not interested in cooperating with the Congress in the upcoming Parliament session.

While TMC is not interested in collaborating with Congress, according to reports, the party has no problem in coordinating with other opposition parties. According to PTI, a TMC leader said, “We will take up many issues of public interest and coordinate with them. But we will probably not attend the meeting of opposition parties called by Congress.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC advised the Congress and said that they should take care of their party while coordinating internally. We have no interest in coordinating with the Congress during the winter session, a senior TMC leader with knowledge of the party’s decision said on the condition of anonymity.

The TMC leader reportedly said, “Trinamool will convene a meeting of its National Coordination Committee on November 29 at Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata. The TMC leader reportedly said that Congress leaders do not have the will power to take on the saffron party.”

According to the information, Lok Sabha leader Sudip Banerjee, Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien, party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi will attend the meeting of the National Coordination Committee. The decision not to coordinate with Congress may be finalized during this meeting.

TMC’s stand came at a time when Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the Congress would coordinate with all opposition parties, including the Trinamool, during the winter session of Parliament. The winter session of Parliament will begin from November 29 and will continue till December 23.