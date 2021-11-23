Man Accused of Killing 5 at Wisconsin Parade Had Lengthy Police Record
Wokesha, Vis. – He has been repeatedly arrested since he was a teenager, charged with battery and domestic violence, and resisted by police. Earlier this month, prosecutors in Milwaukee said he deliberately killed a woman he knew and ran away with a Ford Escape.
But, 39-year-old Darrell E. Brooks was quickly released from prison on bond when prosecutors requested that what he now say was unreasonably low bail. By Sunday evening, police were returning to Mr Brooks after receiving a report of a domestic dispute involving a knife, as the Christmas parade was making its way through downtown Waukesha, Wis.
But before Waukesha officials could reach the scene of the dispute, a red Ford Escape blocked the parade route. Police said Mr Brooks, the driver, jumped into a marching band and a group of smiling families and a group of “dancing grannies” roaming Main Street, charging even as he knocked down children and the elderly. A police officer fired his gun at Mr Brooks but quickly stopped, Chief Daniel Thompson said, fearing someone in the crowd would be killed.
The vehicle attack killed five adults and injured at least 48 people, including children, some in critical condition. Within minutes, a suburban Milwaukee had witnessed a mass accident described by the mayor as a “Norman Rockwell-type Christmas parade,” with firefighters watching the parade with their families suddenly helping the injured on the street.
At a hospital not far from the parade route, off-duty doctors rushed to the emergency room Sunday night. Among the dead were three members of the Milwaukee Dancing Granny and the husband of one of the group members.
“That parade turned out to be a nightmare,” Mayor Sean Riley said Monday, as investigators continued to comb through a downtown that the parade’s occupants fled so quickly that they left behind coolers, strollers and dozens of lawn chairs. “Last night, in the middle of the festivities, lives were lost.”
Waukesha Police Chief Thompson said officers did not make any chases before Mr Brooks was on his way to the parade and gave no indication that the attack was motivated by terrorism. Mr Brooks said Mr Brooks had deliberately hit people with the vehicle, but could not say whether he had come down the parade route out of anger or out of anger.
Mr Brooks was expected to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon after police referred five counts of first-degree intentional homicide to prosecutors. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.
Prosecutors in Milwaukee County said they failed to recommend a 1,000 cash bail this month in which Mr Brooks was charged, among other things, with driving a woman into a gas station parking lot, after which she was hospitalized.
“The state’s bail recommendation in this case is based on the nature of the recent allegations and Mr. The pending allegations against Brooks were unduly disclosed, “the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said in an unsigned statement, adding that an investigation is under way. How that decision was made. It states that the amount of bail is “not consistent with the defendant’s risk assessment prior to setting bail.”
District Attorney John T. of Milwaukee. Chisholm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Min. Chisholm, a Democrat, is a longtime plaintiff and one of the earliest proponents of using actual case data to address racial inequality in litigation.
In Waukesha, a generally quiet suburb with about 72,000 inhabitants, people still agree with the genocide. Public schools were closed, City Hall was opened only for the news conference, and police vehicles patrolled the parade route during the morning rush hour.
Steve Howard, head of the Waukesha Fire Department, said every on-duty member of his agency responded to the Sunday scene, as well as several off-duty members who lined the streets to watch.
Chief Howard said, “I’d like to compare it to a battlefield.”
Police Chief Thompson said there was no indication that Mr Brooks knew anyone involved in the parade. He said Mr Brooks had acted alone and had been arrested near the parade route.
Mr. Brooks spent his adult life in and out of the Wisconsin criminal justice system, arrested on other charges, including obstructing or obstructing an officer in the Milwaukee area, jumping bail, recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and batteries.
In a rap track he posted on his SoundCloud profile, he described himself growing up in a dangerous Milwaukee area and having problems with the legal system. In a video he posted online, he was seen rapping with a dead Ford Escape.
The incident took place on November 2 in the parking lot of the gas station. The woman, who was injured in the crash, told police that Mr Brooks punched her in the face in a hotel room, then chased her out of her SUV into the parking lot. He hit her with a car.
“Authorities tracked the tires on the base of her left leg,” an official wrote, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman was treated for facial scars and bruises. Police found “swelling on her lips and blood on her face.”
Mr Brooks has a long history of domestic abuse allegations and bench warrants in paternity cases, most notably for child support. In February, a Waukesha County judge issued a warrant for his arrest after he refused a कर 151 child support and $ 50 monthly payment agreement to a local woman in a case that spans more than a decade.
In several of his brushes of law, according to court records, Mr. Brooks was accused of resisting arrest or attempting to obstruct authorities. The pattern came true earlier this month: when police tried to arrest him, he went to his residence and, according to a criminal complaint, “closed four doors on the authorities” before stopping him.
Marsha Winters, who said she was Mr Brooks’ girlfriend and occasional boyfriend, had been with him for some time in the summer after his release from prison. His stay in the family basement lasted only a day or two in August, she said.
“I’m shocked,” Ms. Winters said. “I thought I knew him. I don’t think you know what you’re capable of unless people do something like that. “
In Waukesha, residents gathered for a wake-up call in Downtown Park on Monday evening as other people fled the wreckage to pick up items they had left behind. Chris Gresky, 36, had come to claim a wagon full of snacks filled with candy and other bags, which he had left behind while fleeing with his wife and children, with the bodies lying on the ground behind.
“We saw the car, and found out it wasn’t quite right,” Mr Gresky said. “We saw it rise on the curb and then go on two wheels.”
“This morning,” said Mr Gresky, “my 6-year-old son was asking, ‘Why? Why did he do that?’
