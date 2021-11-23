Man Accused of Killing 5 at Wisconsin Parade Had Lengthy Police Record

Wokesha, Vis. – He has been repeatedly arrested since he was a teenager, charged with battery and domestic violence, and resisted by police. Earlier this month, prosecutors in Milwaukee said he deliberately killed a woman he knew and ran away with a Ford Escape.

But, 39-year-old Darrell E. Brooks was quickly released from prison on bond when prosecutors requested that what he now say was unreasonably low bail. By Sunday evening, police were returning to Mr Brooks after receiving a report of a domestic dispute involving a knife, as the Christmas parade was making its way through downtown Waukesha, Wis.

But before Waukesha officials could reach the scene of the dispute, a red Ford Escape blocked the parade route. Police said Mr Brooks, the driver, jumped into a marching band and a group of smiling families and a group of “dancing grannies” roaming Main Street, charging even as he knocked down children and the elderly. A police officer fired his gun at Mr Brooks but quickly stopped, Chief Daniel Thompson said, fearing someone in the crowd would be killed.

The vehicle attack killed five adults and injured at least 48 people, including children, some in critical condition. Within minutes, a suburban Milwaukee had witnessed a mass accident described by the mayor as a “Norman Rockwell-type Christmas parade,” with firefighters watching the parade with their families suddenly helping the injured on the street.