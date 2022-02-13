World

Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting, Robbing Woman Inside East Village Apartment Building Lobby – Gadget Clock


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man suspected of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in the East Village.

According to police, the man approached the 23-year-old inside the lobby of her apartment building near Saint Marks Place and 1st Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Feb. 12.

The man sexually assaulted the woman and removed her purse before leaving, police said. The purse contained a camera, wallet and credit card, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for a swollen lip and cuts to her mouth. She was in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.


