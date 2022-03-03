World

Man accused of shooting Georgia officer turns himself in

11 hours ago
The man accused of shooting a Georgia police officer and another during an armed robbery at a shopping center has turned himself in to police.

Arterio Laurente Crombley, 25, surrendered late Wednesday night, hours after police named him as a suspect. However, he claimed that the authorities had charged the wrong person.

Georgia police officer shot, manhunt underway

Clayton County Police Officer Ryan Ritchie and another man were shot during an armed robbery shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Manhunt goes on for hours.

A Georgia police officer was shot dead Wednesday afternoon while responding to a call for an armed robbery.

(Clayton County Police Department)

Police described Crumble as 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing about 158 ​​pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he was last seen wearing an orange and yellow hooded sweatshirt, orange and yellow sweatpants and black and white shoes.

Crumbley told FOX 5 investigators that the man who shared the mug shot on social media was the policeman, not the man seen wearing a yellow suit inside the store.

Fighting against police: The 24-hour period saw 13 police officers wounded by gunfire

He said he had been in Fayetteville all day, nowhere near the crime scene. Crumbley admitted to having a troubled past and living in an apartment complex behind the strip mall where the shooting took place, but has since moved to Fayette County. Trying to turn life around, which is why he turned himself in, ”Fox 5 reported.

Crumbley told FOX 5 that he believed he had a probation violation that needed to be clarified, but acknowledged his innocence in the shooting.

Meanwhile, Clayton County Police Department Officer Richie did not elaborate on his condition. He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center shortly after the incident on Wednesday, where he underwent surgery.

Officer Richie was released from the hospital after 9:30 pm

The other victim, who was not identified, is expected to recover.

