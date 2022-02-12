World

Man Accused To Throwing Liquid At 67-Year-Old Waiting For Subway In Upper Manhattan – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify a man accused of assaulting a man with liquid at an Upper Manhattan subway station.

According to police, it happened on the southbound 3 platform at the West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue station back on Feb. 9.

(credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect threw liquid from a coffee cup at a 67-year-old man. Then, they boarded the same train and started arguing.

The suspect knocked away the victim’s cellphone and caused minor injuries, police said.

The victim got off the train at 96th Street and Broadway, but the suspect stayed on board.

The man police are looking for was last seen wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans, a multicolored mask and a black backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.


