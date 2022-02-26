World

Man Arrested After Menacing Mom, Child on Subway With Baton – Gadget Clock

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Man Arrested After Menacing Mom, Child on Subway With Baton – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Man Arrested After Menacing Mom, Child on Subway With Baton – Gadget Clock

Man Arrested After Menacing Mom, Child on Subway With Baton – Gadget Clock

Man Accused of Threatening Child With Baton on Subway

A man threatened a 5-year-old boy with a baton after the youngster bumped into him onboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. on a southbound No. 4 train on the Upper East Side, according to police. The boy’s 29-year-old mother said that her child accidentally kicked the 67-year-old man while on the train.

“You know kids, they don’t stay still on the train and I guess (the suspect) just has a temper,” said Kayla McCutchen.

The mother then said something to the suspect, who responded by taking out a retractable baton and asked her, “Do you want to get hurt?” police said. McCutchen said that the weapon looked like the ones police officers carry.

Witnesses said that the quick actions of strangers who jumped on the man and pulled him off the train prevented the situation from potentially getting much worse. McCutchen said before the man could swing, riders went at the man and wrestled the baton away, holding him on the 86th Street station platform until police arrived.

The man was put into handcuffs and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect’s identity has not been released, and nobody was hurt in the altercation. It was not clear what charges the man might possibly face.

#Man #Arrested #Menacing #Mom #Child #Subway #Baton #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Florida man confronts mom's alleged killer decades later: 'You can't die and burn in hell fast enough'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment