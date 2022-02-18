World

Man arrested after threatening to shoot up children’s hospital in Queens; Police find cache of weapons inside home, car

Man arrested after threatening to shoot up children's hospital in Queens; Police find cache of weapons inside home, car
Man arrested after threatening to shoot up children’s hospital in Queens; Police find cache of weapons inside home, car

Man arrested after threatening to shoot up children’s hospital in Queens; Police find cache of weapons inside home, car

QUEENS, New York (WABC) — Police made a series of disturbing discoveries after arresting a man who threatened to shoot up children’s hospital in Queens Thursday.

According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call for a man making threats inside Cohen Children’s Medical Center on 76th Avenue just after 12 p.m.

They say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Thomas Saxton, threatened to shoot people inside the hospital.

Officers arrived on the scene and were able to obtain a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

A search of the car revealed two loaded, unmarked ghost guns.

Police then took Saxton into custody at the hospital.

However, a search of the suspect’s home led to an even more disturbing discovery.

Police found a slew of weapons including: 9 ghost handguns, four shotguns, two rifles, two bulletproof vests, 50 extended magazines and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Saxton has been charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of ammunition, menacing, harassment, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


