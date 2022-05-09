Man arrested after wild fight caused tumble onto Broadway Junction subway tracks



BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) — An arrest was made Sunday in a wild fight at a Brooklyn subway station that caused two men to tumble onto the tracks.

Anthony Melendez, 35, faces charges including assault.

Police say Melendez chased the victim with a knife, then knocked them both onto the tracks at Broadway Junction on Wednesday night.

He then allegedly slashed the victim several times.

Both men got off the tracks without harm.

