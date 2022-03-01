Man arrested after woman attacked with human feces inside Bronx subway station



BRONX (WABC) — A suspect is in custody after a woman was attacked with human feces inside a Bronx subway station.

Police arrested 37-year-old Frank Abrokwa and charged him with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to police sources, Abrokwa has 44 prior arrests and was taken into custody at homeless shelter on Bronx Boulevard.

The incident happened Monday, February 21 at 5:15 p.m. at the East 241st Street Station.

Surveillance video captured a man attacking an unsuspecting woman by striking her in the face with human feces.

Eyewitness News spoke to the victim.

“I got out of work and was waiting for train, sat down for a moment,” the victim said through a translator. “All of a sudden, a man approaches me. He hits me in the face and throws a bag of feces. He spreads it all over my face, in my hair, without a motive, for no reason.”

ALSO READ | BMW plunges off Henry Hudson Parkway onto Amtrak train tracks, killing driver and passenger

Police say the 43-year-old woman was sitting on a bench when the man suddenly struck.

“I was surprised, I was talking on the phone…he must have seen me sitting there and wanted to get me,” she said. “It happened so quickly, I didn’t even realize. Once he left, it sunk in what occurred.”

The attacker then fled in an unknown direction.

“Really unbelievable, because you have to go out every day to work,” the victim said. “I have two small children and need to work.”

She said she is now fearful every time she gets on the subway.

“Two days later, a man followed me on the train,” she said. “I was sitting on the train, a man looked at me. He looked a little strange, so I moved to another subway car, and he followed me. Thank God there were other people on train, so nothing happened.”

ALSO READ| Man arrested after woman savagely beaten with hammer in Queens subway robbery

She works as a home care attendant and travels throughout the city.

“It’s very dangerous,” the victim said. “You never know when something can happen.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

———-

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube