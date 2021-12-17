Man Arrested For Armed Robbery Attempt That Led To Shootout With Off-Duty NYPD Lieutenant – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery attempt that sent an off-duty NYPD lieutenant to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police sources told CBS2 Friday.

According to sources, Christian Cruz will be charged with robbery and grand larceny.

Hundreds of people were suddenly ushered out of La Boom nightclub in Woodside, Queens shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday when gunfire erupted outside.

Police said an off-duty lieutenant was leaving a concert at the club when he was confronted by armed men wearing ski masks.

“We believe these individuals were attempting to rob the officer, possibly of jewelry that the officer was wearing. Moments later there was an exchange of gunfire between the officer and at least one of the perpetrators,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Sources said the men may have been after the lieutenant’s gold chain.

The lieutenant fired eight shots and at least one suspect fired nine, according to police.

The lieutenant and a suspect were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead. The lieutenant was listed in critical, but stable condition.