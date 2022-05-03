Man Assaulted and Stabbed Midtown – Gadget Clock





Police are looking for a group of people they say beat and stabbed a 36-year-old man in front of 700 8th Ave.

Investigators say around 3:15 a.m. on April 30th, the victim got into an argument with three people. Another group ran over and began punching and kicking the victim. They also threw a garbage can at him and stabbed him three times. They also took his sunglasses and phone, before running away on 44th Street towards 7th Avenue.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.