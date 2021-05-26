Man Attacks Marathi Actor Sonalee Kulkarni





Pune: Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni was bowled over when a younger man entered her condominium with a toy gun and a knife and claimed to be an individual trying to disguise from the police. The incident befell within the Pimpri Chinchwad space of Pune on Tuesday. Additionally Learn – Shutter trailer: Sachin Khedekar, Sonalee Kulkarni star in Marathi thriller

As reported by information company PTI, the 24-year-old-man climbed into the terrace of the condominium and was first noticed by the maid within the household. Sonalee was dwelling along with her father, Manohar Kulkarni, in the home and when the person entered the condominium, her father tried to catch maintain of him. He sustained a minor knife damage whereas the person fled the place. Nonetheless, different residents helped and caught him and he was handed over to the police later. Additionally Learn – Marathi movie Shutter trailer launched

The Pune police have been quoted as saying, “The household’s maid noticed the person, who instructed her that the police have been after him and he needed a spot to cover.” Although the person claimed that he was simply on the lookout for a spot to cover, the police suspect that he’s a fan of the actor. Nonetheless, the probe is on to seek out out the actual motive behind the intrusion.