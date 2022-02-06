Man Attacks Woman, Steals Purse At Washington Heights Subway Station – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they said was caught on video stealing a woman’s purse at a Washington Heights subway station.

Police said surveillance video shows the incident happened at the West 163rd Street station near Saint Nicholas Avenue around 6 p.m. on Feb. 3.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a knife when he approached the 43-year-old woman and, at first, tried to grab her cellphone.

There was a struggle between the two and the man grabbed the woman’s purse instead. The man took off and the woman was not hurt, police said.

The purse was eventually found, but without the woman’s cash inside. Police did not say how much money was missing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.