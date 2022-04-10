Man beaten by Michigan biker club after accidentally bumping into member: Police



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

One of them accidentally bumped into a bar in Carlton, Michigan and was beaten by members of a biker club.

Police say the 35-year-old victim was leaving Wolf’s Den Bar on April 2 when he accidentally collided with a biker wearing an Iron Coffin Motorcycle Club color.

Multiple bikers started yelling at the victims, who decided to leave through the side door. Several Iron Coffin members went after the hunt. He was able to resist the first attacker and try to resist the second attacker when many more club members joined.

The 14-year-old Michigan robbery suspect is the mother

The victim, who is reported to be suffering from convulsions, received 28 staples to close the head wound as a result of the attack.

Police posted a picture of interested people on Facebook and were able to identify the bikers within hours. They have not been publicly identified, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

Six people were injured in a shooting during a rally in the Chicago area, police said

Members of the TV station spoke to the victim, who did not want to speak on camera. He told them he had taken pain medication and was suffering from terrible headaches.

The bar where the incident took place is right next to the police station; However, all officers were on time patrol.

“The gentleman who got the stitches is a really nice kid,” said bar owner Mike Wolf. “He’s not a problem. He’s a good kid – and we don’t really know what happened.”