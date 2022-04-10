Man charged for allegedly burying mother, sister in backyard



An Illinois man has been charged with two counts of concealing death for allegedly burying his mother and sister in his backyard, local police said.

Lyons Police Chief Thomas Harrion announced Thursday that the bodies of Lelco’s mother and sister, 79-year-old Jean Lelco, and 44-year-old Jennifer Lelco, have been uncovered in the backyard, and Michael Melco, 45, will face two criminal counts. Their Chicago home, according to the Associated Press.

Lelko allegedly confessed to police that his mother died in 2015 and his sister died in 2019. He may face separate charges for collecting welfare checks on behalf of his mother after his death.

Lelco’s brother, John Lelco, 41, was also arrested but has not yet been charged. The two women were not charged with felony criminal mischief, but Leon’s medical office was unable to determine the cause of death, the AP reported.

According to the AP, despite being aware of their deaths, the younger brother may face charges of obstruction for telling police that his mother and sister were living elsewhere.

Carries two to five years in prison for concealing death charges, as well as a maximum fine of $ 25,000.