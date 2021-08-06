Man Charged in Crash That Killed Lisa Banes, ‘Gone Girl’ Actress
Two months after a scooter driver hit and killed Lisa Banes, an actress who has appeared in more than 80 television and film roles, including the thriller “Gone Girl,” a New Yorker was arrested Thursday in the frame of the fatal collision.
The man, Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and failing to yield to a pedestrian, police said. He allegedly drove a scooter at a red light near the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on June 4, hitting Ms. Banes, 65, as she crossed the street.
Ms Banes died 10 days later, on June 14, from head injuries she sustained in the accident.
Police said Mr. Boyd fled the scene of the collision. Officers recognized Mr. Boyd, who resides on the Upper West Side of Manhattan near the intersection where the crash happened, from a wanted poster on Thursday. They took him into custody in the lobby of a nearby building at around 6:30 p.m., police said.
It was not clear on Friday whether Mr. Boyd had retained a lawyer, and Mr. Boyd’s family members could not be reached immediately. It does not appear that he has ever been arrested in New York City, police said.
At the time of her death, many actors and playwrights who had worked with Ms. Banes over her decades-long career expressed shock at what happened.
“Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and benevolence towards all of us,” actor Seth MacFarlane, who had recently worked with her on a television series, wrote on Twitter. “A huge loss. “
Ms. Banes studied at the Juilliard School in Manhattan in the 1970s and rose to prominence on stage over the next decade.
She landed several roles on Off Broadway in the early 1980s, appearing in lead roles in Wendy Kesselman’s “My Sister in This House” and Chekhov’s “Three Sisters” productions before making her Broadway comedy debut. by Neil Simon “Rumors” from 1988.
Later, Ms. Banes began to appear frequently in film and television productions, including “The Trials of Rosie O’Neill” in the early 1990s and in 2014, starred alongside Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in the film ” Gone Girl ”, where she played the mother of a missing woman. She has had more recent roles in “Royal Pains”, “Nashville” and “The Orville”.
She was living in Los Angeles at the time of her death and was in New York City in June visiting friends, some of whom said they were with her a few minutes before the accident.
The scooter crash that killed Ms Banes came as New York City saw an increase in pedestrian fatalities from road crashes. There have already been 72 pedestrian fatalities so far this year, a spokesperson for the city’s transportation ministry said, a significant increase from the 48 pedestrian fatalities recorded at this time last year.
The total number of road fatalities has reached 154 so far this year, more than the 119 recorded at the same time last year, the agency said.
Winnie Hu and Ashley Wong contributed reporting.
#Man #Charged #Crash #Killed #Lisa #Banes #Girl #Actress
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.