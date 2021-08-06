Man Charged in Crash That Killed Lisa Banes, ‘Gone Girl’ Actress

Two months after a scooter driver hit and killed Lisa Banes, an actress who has appeared in more than 80 television and film roles, including the thriller “Gone Girl,” a New Yorker was arrested Thursday in the frame of the fatal collision.

The man, Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and failing to yield to a pedestrian, police said. He allegedly drove a scooter at a red light near the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on June 4, hitting Ms. Banes, 65, as she crossed the street.

Ms Banes died 10 days later, on June 14, from head injuries she sustained in the accident.

Police said Mr. Boyd fled the scene of the collision. Officers recognized Mr. Boyd, who resides on the Upper West Side of Manhattan near the intersection where the crash happened, from a wanted poster on Thursday. They took him into custody in the lobby of a nearby building at around 6:30 p.m., police said.

It was not clear on Friday whether Mr. Boyd had retained a lawyer, and Mr. Boyd’s family members could not be reached immediately. It does not appear that he has ever been arrested in New York City, police said.