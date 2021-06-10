Man Charged With Stealing 500 Covid Vaccine Cards in Los Angeles

A Nevada man accused of stealing greater than 500 clean Covid-19 vaccine playing cards from the Los Angeles vaccination website the place he labored was charged on Wednesday with one felony depend of grand theft, in accordance with the Los Angeles County District Legal professional’s workplace.

The person, Muhammad Rauf Ahmed, 46 of Las Vegas, had been arrested in April, however the cost was delayed because the police and prosecutors sought to find out the worth of the playing cards, which was finally judged to be “a minimum of $15 apiece if illegally offered.”

Across the nation, many bars, eating places and companies that function beneath restricted capability have loosened restrictions for individuals who can show that they’ve gotten the vaccine, creating an underground marketplace for doctored or fraudulent vaccine playing cards.