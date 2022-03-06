Man City doubles down on United’s anguish for derby glory



A double by Kevin de Bruyne. A double from Riyadh Mahrez. The double has been completed by City over United in the Manchester Derby this season.

Further confirmation of the different paths of these one-time rivals in the Premier League.

Sunday’s 4-1 win restored City’s six-point lead against Liverpool to secure the title and lift the trophy for the sixth time in a decade.

And where is United? City are 22 points behind and now in fourth and last place in the Champions League.

“They have shown what kind of top quality team they have,” said Ralph Rangnik, United’s interim manager.

It was outclassed at home and lost 2-0 to City in the Derby in November, which was triggered by a shot from Ole Gunnar Solszczar. The final blow was lost to Watford – the team that lost 3-2 in another game on Sunday – allowing Arsenal to move United to fourth.

“I didn’t really expect Arsenal to lose to Watford,” Rangnik said. “So it’s clear to us, if we still want a chance to finish fourth at the end of the season, we can’t lose almost any points and we also know that the 10 games we have to play, there are a few more difficult ones so let’s play it through the game. .

“For us, it’s important that we build the team that we’ve done over the last few months.”

But United have been working since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after winning the latest Premier League title.

Sunday’s game was City’s only second home derby win in the league with seven attempts. But with both United and City spending nearly $ 1 billion on transfers over the past decade, Manchester’s blue half team regularly collects trophies. United have been battling a five-year title drought since winning the Europa League in 2017, which can only be ended by winning the Champions League this season.

The European Cup priority trophy for City after losing to Chelsea in the final last season, although it would be sweet to win the Premier League again.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Rafael Varane and Luke Shock have all been ruled out with injuries or illnesses on Sunday. It does not fully account for how ineffective United was or how sensitive Harry Maguire was on defense.

It took only five minutes to get to the front of the city. De Bruyne joined Bernardo Silver’s cutback and shot with Maguire’s foot and past goalkeeper David de Gea.

There was a glimmer of hope when Paul Pogba let go of Jadon Sancho and picked up Kyle Walker before the ball bounced into the net in the 22nd minute.

City took just six minutes to get the lead back. The move began with Phil Foden flicking the ball over Victor Lindelf with a moment of shiny distinctive brilliance. Although the shot was blocked by De Gea, the Bernardo Silver follow-up shot was partially blocked by Maguire before United defender Alex Tales de Bruyne was able to get back into the net.

“They tried to pressure us and they played well in the first half,” de Bruyne said. We got more chances in the second half.

It was Mahrez’s turn to score in the second half at Etihad Stadium with the help of De Bruyne.

Mahrez connected with a half-volley from a corner of the Belgian playmaker, which deviated slightly from Maguire before being caught in the 68th minute.

The 90’s initially had an offside replay for United but then the VAR review allowed Mahrez’s strike to be counted, adding to the woes for United.

City manager Pep Guardiola said: “If the second half isn’t our best, I don’t know what to do, to be honest.” “I’m such a demanding man, but I know my limits and I know the limits of the players and the second half was (excellent) in all cases.”

Maguire was devastated as he tried to analyze what had gone wrong.

“When we had the ball,” Maguire said. “We gave it back to them very cheaply, very easily, we weren’t clean enough with our passing. And in the moments where we had a chance to hit them we weren’t clinical enough, we weren’t clean enough. With the passing and transition moments of the game , Especially in the second half. “

Climb the arsenal

United took to the field knowing Arsenal had already won on Vicarage Road and moved to fourth place.

In the fifth minute, Bukayo set Martin Odegard, a cut-back from Sakar, in the slot opener. Although Watford equalized in Cucho Hernandez’s acrobatic volley, Saka regained a one-two lead with Alexandre Lacazette in the 30s. Gabriel Martinelli’s curling shot early in the second half extended the lead for Arsenal, who suffered a nervous break after Musa Sisoko’s goal in the 87th minute but Watford could not return and remained late in the standings.