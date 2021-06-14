Man comes out as gay at 73, heartwarming video leaves netizens emotional



Beginning June, LGBTQIA+ communities world wide rejoice the ‘delight month’ to unfold consciousness about equality and the visibility of the group. The month is commemorated to honour those that have been advocating and combating for equal rights for the neighborhood. Amid the celebration, a video of a person coming out as gay at the age of 73 is successful hears on-line.

The clip, which was initially shared on TikTok by person @fitxander, was reshared on the Instagram web page ‘Nextdoor’ together with a caption that learn, “Love and assist at all times win.”

Within the quick clip, a person is seen placing up rainbow delight flags, one of many symbols of the LGBTQ actions. On prime of the clip was a textual content that learn, “My dad’s neighbour simply got here out as gay at 73.”

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared on-line, the clip has gone viral on a number of social media platforms and prompted heartwarming reactions amongst netizens. “It’s by no means too late to be fully comfy in your personal pores and skin! Love this! wrote a person, whereas one other remark learn, “How great. A real buddy.”