Man Convicted in Newark Bloodbath That Left 3 Dead, Including 2 Children – Gadget Clock

A 31-year-old man has been convicted on 28 counts more than five years after a mass stabbing inside a home in Newark that left three people, including two children, dead.

Jeremy Arrington was convicted of the triple murder in 2016 that claimed the lives of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, 11-year-old Al-Jahon Whitehurst and 23-year-old Syasia McBorroughs, a college student who had been visiting the family. 

Investigators said Arrington went to the Hedden Terrace home on Nov. 5 after one of the stabbing victims posted on social media that police were looking for him in a sex crime, and flew into a fit of rage. He entered the home in the middle of the afternoon and tied up everyone inside, torturing them with kitchen knives, prosecutors said.

A young girl able to escape and call for police from her phone helped save the remaining victims. The 29-year-old mother of the dead children and two 13-year-olds, a girl and a boy, survived the attack.

Prosecutors say Arrington fled the scene of the bloodbath after the attack. He was taken into custody the next day after law enforcement found him barricaded in a home on Pomona Avenue, authorities said.

A 10-day trial concluded with convictions on 28 counts, including murder, attempted murder, burglary, criminal restraint, and more. Twenty-five witnesses took the stand during the trial.

“We are forever grateful to the courageous survivors and witnesses who testified as well as the investigative personnel who helped bring this defendant to justice. Hopefully this verdict will bring some form of justice to all of the families and friends affected by this defendant’s horrific actions,” Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Justice Edwab said.

Arrington faces multiple life sentences. He’s schedule to go before Judge Ronald Wigler for sentencing on April 8.

