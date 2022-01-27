Man corners Elmhurst Lodge houeskeeper at gunpoint, commits lewd act in Queens



ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) — Police are searching for a man wanted in a disturbing incident at a Queens hotel.

Video shows the victim, a 46-year-old housekeeper at the Elmhurst Lodge, running to get away from the man.

The housekeeper told the man she was going to clean his room, and he left but then remained in the doorway.

He’s accused of exposing himself and performing a lewd act as he watched her clean.

Police say he then pulled out a gun and demanded she stay quiet, but as he started walking towards her, she was able to escape.

The man left the hotel on foot in an unknown direction.

He’s described as having a dark complexion, with a medium build, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black hooded winter jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

