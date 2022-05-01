Man dies after being shot in the chest in Forest Hills



FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) — A man has died after being shot in the chest in Queens.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on 108th Street and 67th Drive in Forest Hills.

The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

A car was seen speeding away from the scene, but it is unclear if there is a connection to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway.

———-

