Man dies after collapsing at finish line of Brooklyn Half Marathon



BROOKLYN (WABC) — A person died after he collapsed at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon Saturday.

Police say the 30-year-old man from Brooklyn collapsed simply earlier than 9 a.m. at the finish line in Coney Island and was taken to Coney Island Hospital the place he was pronounced lifeless.

The person was a participant within the race.

It isn’t clear if warmth was an element, police imagine he could have suffered a cardiac episode.

New York Street Runners launched the next assertion:

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of a participant following the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half. Our ideas and sympathies are with the runner’s household and people near them.

The male runner, age 30, collapsed after ending the race. He was instantly attended to by on-site medical workers after which transported to Coney Island Hospital. NYRR has medical workers positioned from begin to finish all through the race course, who’re prepared to reply instantly to the medical wants of all runners, spectators, volunteers and workers. Runners who require additional consideration are transferred to acceptable medical amenities.

The well being and security of our runners, volunteers, companions, and workers stay the highest precedence for NYRR. In coordination and session with the town company companions and climate consultants, NYRR was intently monitoring climate situations main as much as and in the course of the race. All through the race, climate temperatures ranged from the low 60s to excessive 70s.

FDNY stated EMS attended to 17 individuals, one refused medical consideration whereas the 16 others taken to the hospital with 5 of them in critical situation.

Over 22,000 runners had been anticipated to run from Prospect Park to the Coney Island boardwalk within the Saturday half marathon, which returned to full capability for the primary time in three years.

Temperatures exceeded 80 levels Fahrenheit (26.7 levels Celsius) as of noon in Brooklyn. A warmth advisory cautioning that scorching temperatures and excessive humidity might spark warmth sicknesses stays in impact all through New York Metropolis till 8 p.m. Saturday.

Info from the Related Press was used on this report.

ALSO READ: Why a NJ instructor retains an empty chair in his classroom

———-

* Extra Brooklyn information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Observe us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip