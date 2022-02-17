World

Man Dies After Police-Involved Shooting At Plainsboro, N.J. Condo Complex – Gadget Clock

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Man Dies After Police-Involved Shooting At Plainsboro, N.J. Condo Complex – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Man Dies After Police-Involved Shooting At Plainsboro, N.J. Condo Complex – Gadget Clock

Man Dies After Police-Involved Shooting At Plainsboro, N.J. Condo Complex – Gadget Clock

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man who was shot by a police officer in Middlesex County on Wednesday has died.

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, it appears to be an eviction notice gone wrong.

Jersey City Hopes To Promote Vibrant Arts Community With Arts And Culture Trust Fund

Neighbors were stunned to hear gunshots ring out in the middle of the day.

“I guess it was sometime before noon, I heard three shots in rapid succession, like military or police shooting,” neighbor Herman WIllier said.

Those gunshots were heard throughout the Raven Crest at Princeton Meadows condo complex in Plainsboro.

Then, the area was swarmed with police officers.

“A little while later, I heard helicopters overhead. I looked out the door, and I saw all the police activity,” Wililer said.

Officers were seen outside a second-floor condo unit, where neighbors say law enforcement came to serve an eviction notice, but found no one home.

Then, there was an altercation out in the street. One officer fired shots, killing the man. His identity has not yet been released. A knife was found near his body.

“I was working and I heard the shots. I looked out the window and there was like about five shots or so. The guy fell I would suppose almost immediately. I didn’t see him standing, so when I heard the shots and looked out he was already lying down, and that’s basically it. Police started helping him out and the ambulance came almost immediately,” a neighbor named Ivan said.

READ Also  NYPD Hunting For Suspect In Slashing Of Woman In Bronx – Gadget Clock

New Report Says Sea Levels Will Rise In Next 30 Years As Much As They Have In Past Century

Police have not released any information about why the officer pulled the trigger.

Neighbors were in disbelief.

“I’m completely shocked. There’s nothing like that that happens in this area,” Sandy Bissinger said.

“This is a little bit shocking, like a lot a bit shocking, actually. I would not have thought of this. I’ve lived here three years and nothing like this has ever happened,” Emanie Chestnut told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

“That’s scary. I didn’t know anything about it. I don’t know what to make of that. Normally, no incidents here. It’s very quiet,” Ken Bushhorn said.

“This is safe neighborhood, always very quiet. Barely see cops around,” Sandra Batista added.

Crime scene investigators were at the scene for hours processing and boxing up evidence.

Because it is a police-involved shooting, the Attorney General’s office will handle the investigation.

Return To Sports More Complicated Than Anticipated For Young Athletes Recovering From COVID-19

CBS2’s Meg Baker and Nick Caloway contributed to this report.

#Man #Dies #PoliceInvolved #Shooting #Plainsboro #Condo #Complex #CBS #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Gunman wounds 13 in downtown Austin and escapes; probe launched

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment