Man dies East Village apartment fire, teens climb down pole to safety; 7 hurt



EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) — One man was killed in a two-alarm fire that tore through an East Village apartment complex.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the NYCHA-run Riis Houses on Avenue D at around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Citizen App video captured flames shooting out of the windows of the building.

A 32-year-old man was discovered dead in the apartment by firefighters.

A 46-year-old woman was taken to the Cornell burn unit at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

A 13-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were treated for smoke inhalation and burns after they climbed down exterior poles of the building to safety.

Four others suffered minor injuries.

Multiple electric bicycles were found in the fire apartment, and fire marshals are looking into the possibility that they sparked the fire.

