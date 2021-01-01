Man dies in collision with Rajat Bedi: Man dies after colliding with Rajat Bedi’s car
The treatment lasted for two days
The injured were identified as Rajesh Boudh, a laborer and was pronounced dead at Cooper Hospital, police said. He has been undergoing treatment for the last two days.
Rajat Bedi was going home
According to police, the accident took place near a temple in Andheri on Monday evening. At that time Rajat Bedi was going to his house. The pedestrian was in a drunken state and suddenly came to the middle of the road and was hit by Bedi’s car. Rajat rushed Rajesh to the nearby Cooper Hospital and went to the DN Nagar police station to report the incident, police said.
