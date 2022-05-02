Man Dies in Dave & Buster’s Assault – Gadget Clock





A fight between two men turned deadly Saturday, transforming a busy Times Square restaurant into a crime scene, according to police.

The men were on the third floor of the Dave & Buster’s, near the arcade prizes, on 42nd Street when a heated argument became physical and one of the two stabbed the other around 10:45 p.m., three senior police officials said.

Allen Stamford, 39, was stabbed in the left side of his chest, as seen on security cameras inside the restaurant, the officials said. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

A security guard working at the time followed the suspect out of Dave & Buster’s and into the nearby train station off 7th Avenue, officials added. The guard notified a transit officers at the station who removed the man from the S train and place him in custody.

The senior officials said the fight started after Stamford dropped a prize box near the suspect that he was attempting to put back on a shelf. Cameras captured the two exchange words before Stamford struck the other man in the face, they said.

Police haven’t specified what type of object the suspect used to stab the 39-year-old.

Jesse Armstrong, 41, is facing charges of murder, police said. Attorney information for the New York man was not immediately available.