Man, dog shocked by metal grate during walk in Greenpoint, Brooklyn



GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) — A man was out walking his dog when both of them got shocked in Brooklyn.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. when the owner and his dog walked over a metal grate at 1 Bellslip near Commercial Street in Greenpoint.

According to Con Edison, an investigation found that a customer had removed a privately owned street lamp and installed a steel plate.

They say the voltage did not come from Con Edison equipment.

EMS says the dog owner refused medical treatment. The condition of the dog is unknown at this time.

Both Con Edison and the FDNY are on the scene.

