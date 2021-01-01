Man fails to rob a bank due to bad handwriting: Come on, he went crazy … Bad handwriting could not rob a bank, find out the whole case – Employees could not understand because they failed to rob a bank in England His bad handwriting letter is going viral on social media

Sometimes it will go viral on social media, sometimes someone’s wedding video will go viral, sometimes a child’s song will go unnoticed. But the news we bring to you will remind you of your teacher. Because almost all of us have heard the condemnation of manuscripts. Today’s case is also related to this because a man ignored this point of the teacher, for which he had to pay. The case relates to England, where a thief went to rob a bank, but with his bad handwriting he could not succeed in his goal. So let’s understand the whole case.

What happened

A news story is going viral on social media. Who has a relationship with a man whose handwriting is very dirty and that person has to bear the brunt of it. Because the man failed in his bank robbery plot. Pretty much with his bad handwriting. To fully understand this, you have to go back a little bit. The thief, who lives in St. Leonard’s, often thought he would steal a few pounds from a bank in Eastbourne and gave a threatening note to an employee. Interestingly, however, the employee did not understand the thief’s handwriting and therefore did not heed the threat.

What did the police say?

Sussex police said in a report published on their website on the matter that the thief had no choice but to return empty-handed in the face of this unusual situation. Nationwide Building Society staff later uncovered what the 67-year-old had written and contacted police.

What was written in the letter?

The note was confiscated by police, and the confiscated note read, “Your screen won’t stop with what I have. Give me आणि 10 and 20 20 notes.” Think about other customers too (your screen won’t stop what I get, just assign 10s and 20s. Think about other customers) “.

When did you succeed

The thief did not give up after this failure. The thief then again planned to rob another bank in his city. This time he had already improved his handwriting. This time he grabbed his handwritten note from the cashier and then asked for money. We will tell you that the thief managed to take 00 3300 from there. After this case, the police intensified their investigation.

How were they caught?

The thief tried to rob the bank again but this time he could not succeed. Because this time the fate of the thieves was not the same as before. As soon as the police got the information about the note, they immediately rushed to the spot and arrested the thief.

