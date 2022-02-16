World

Man fatally shot aboard LIRR train in Ronkonkoma set to head for Penn Station

Man fatally shot aboard LIRR train in Ronkonkoma set to head for Penn Station
Man fatally shot aboard LIRR train in Ronkonkoma set to head for Penn Station

Man fatally shot aboard LIRR train in Ronkonkoma set to head for Penn Station

RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) — A man was fatally shot on an LIRR train in Ronkonkoma, closing a platform at the station through the morning commute on Wednesday.

The shot was fired at around 1:45 a.m. on the train to Penn Station scheduled to depart at 1:51 a.m. Someone called 911 to report the shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing a man in a hoodie running from the scene following the shooting.

“The two people involved, the shooter and the victim, appear to have been traveling together and they appear to have known each other,” said Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, Suffolk County Police Department. “I’d like to stress this is not a random event. No other passengers were in danger. There were only two or three other passengers on the train, they were not in danger. This appears to be an isolated event. It does not appear to have any connection to any other incidents in the past.”

11570348 021622 wabc lirr shooting 3 img

The victim, 20-year-old Yusef Staine, was dead on arrival to the hospital, police confirmed.

A platform at the Ronkonkoma station was closed for the morning commute.

11570280 021622 wabc lirr shooting 2 img

Ronkonkoma Branch customers were told to experience 5-10 minute delays Wednesday morning due to the track being out of service.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

