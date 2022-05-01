News World

Man fatally shot in broad daylight one block from NYPD precinct

10 hours ago
A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in broad daylight in the Upper West Side Sunday, cops said.

The gunfire rang out during an argument around 12:15 p.m. at 101st Street and Amsterdam Avenue — one block from the NYPD’s 24th precinct, according to cops. 

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene and the shooter fled.

G.N.Miller/NYPost
Photographs from the scene show the man seated in a white BMW with a sheet draped over his body.
Police are still looking for suspect in the shooting.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Photographs from the scene show the man seated in a white BMW with a sheet draped over his body and a distraught woman nearby.

The violence comes as the NYPD is set to begin putting more cops on duty at night Monday to help stem shootings ahead of the summer months.

