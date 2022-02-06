World

Man Fatally Shot In The Bronx – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was fatally shot in the Bronx on Saturday.

Officers were sent to Virginia Avenue near Ellis Avenue in the Unionport section for a report that someone had been shot just before 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound to he head.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Police did recover a firearm at the scene. No arrests have been made.

