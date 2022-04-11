World

Man fatally stabbed in hallway of Bronx apartment building

12 hours ago
CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) — Police are investigating a gruesome deadly stabbing in the hallway of an apartment building in the Bronx.

A 56-year-old man was stabbed several times in both legs inside the building on College Avenue in Claremont just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police are working to identify any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

