Man goes missing from Kovid Hospital: 82-year-old man goes missing from Kovid Hospital Reaches Supreme Court against High Court order Now that the High Court has reached the Supreme Court to stay the High Court order, know the whole case

The UP government has approached the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court’s order in the case of the disappearance of an 82-year-old man who went to a hospital in Prayagraj, UP for treatment of Kovid. The High Court had asked the state government to submit detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOG) regarding hospitals. Now the UP government has moved the Supreme Court against him.Vishnu Shankar Jain, a lawyer representing the UP government in the Supreme Court, has filed an application seeking stay of the Allahabad High Court’s decision. The petition said that while the writ of Hibius Corpus (Habeas Corpus) was filed in the High Court, the father of the petitioner was not in any custody and hence the case of Habeas Corpus would not come out. The High Court has passed the order going beyond what is said in the petition. In that case, it should be banned.

The High Court in its order has asked the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh to submit details regarding SOPs of all hospitals in the state. In fact, the petitioner had filed an application in the High Court that his 82-year-old father was admitted to the TB Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj for treatment of Kovid but he disappeared on May 8, 2021. In this case, a habeas corpus writ was also filed and it was also said that the circumstances under which the father went missing should be investigated. The High Court then passed the order and asked the UP government to submit the details of the SOP prepared for all the hospitals in the state and informed the court of its implementation.

Challenging the High Court decision in the Supreme Court, the UP government said that the High Court ordered the writ outside its jurisdiction and issued all directions and passed all the structures against Prayagraj, senior superintendent of TB Sapru Hospital. . The 82-year-old was not in custody. Efforts are underway to find them.