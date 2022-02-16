Man guilty in 2019 death of woman at Indianapolis church



Indianapolis – A man has been convicted of killing a woman by suffocating her inside a church and stabbing her to death inside the church, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Robert Burks was convicted a day after Julie Moore’s murder.

Julie Moore, 58, was found dead at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on November 3, 2019.

Church leaders say Moore, who is homeless, was not a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church but had been visiting the church for at least two years.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Meyers said in a press release that “this case has been resolved through the efforts of a true community.” “Witnesses and nearby businesses played a key role in the investigation and trial, which ultimately led to justice for Miss Morey and her family.”

During the investigation, detectives learned that Moore had filed a police report alleging that Barks punched him in the face, causing his eyes to turn black, prosecutors said.

A forensic report found that Barks’ DNA was on the victim’s hands, face, neck and under his nails, they said.

The sentence is set for March 10.