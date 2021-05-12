Man Hangs On for Life After Winds Shatter Glass Bridge in China

A person who ventured out on a glass-bottom bridge in China’s northeast was left clinging to the facet for expensive life after gale-force winds blew away some flooring panels, leaving gaping holes in the construction a whole bunch of toes above the bottom, native officers stated.

The episode occurred on Saturday at Piyan Mountain in Longjing, China, state media stated, citing town authorities. It spurred a frantic try to rescue the person, whom the authorities didn’t establish. He inched his solution to security, helped or coaxed — information accounts various — by a rescue crew. A photograph of what state media stated was the second of terror went viral.

The harrowing episode left many individuals in China deeply rattled, spurring discussions about what might have been a nightmarish ending and elevating questions in regards to the security of most of the nation’s glass bridges, walkways and viewing decks.

“That is precisely why I dare not step on a bridge like that,” one vacationer recognized as Wadetian wrote on Weibo, the Chinese language social media website. “I broke out in a chilly sweat simply taking a look at it,” one other consumer stated.