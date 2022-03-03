Man held in connection with Indiana Jewish center shooting



A 19-year-old man has been arrested for injuring two people at the Indianapolis Jewish Community Center during an apparent dispute over a basketball game, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that the man was arrested for his alleged role in Saturday’s shooting, but Marion County prosecutors have not formally charged him.

Police said after the shooting that the incident was not believed to be a religious motive or a hate crime.

Police and eyewitnesses told The Indianapolis Star that the two were shot Saturday afternoon after a dispute over a basketball game at the center’s gym. The men were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Andrea Kruszinski, a spokeswoman for the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, told the newspaper earlier this week that an Indianapolis police officer usually provided security at the center and that at the time of the shooting, an officer was in the center in a patrol car.

Following the shooting, the Jewish Community Center announced that it would review its policies on door-to-door access and visitors.

Less than an hour before police announced the arrests, the center sent an email Wednesday about the arrests of its members.

“Safety and security are critical … and we commend the local law enforcement agencies and our Jewish campus staff for their prompt action during the event,” the email said.