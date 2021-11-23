Man Held in Hawaii for More Than 2 Years Over Mistaken Identity Sues the State



Mr. Confusion over Spreistersback’s identity began in October 2011 when he fell asleep on the steps of a high school in Honolulu. A police officer picked him up and asked his name.

According to the lawsuit, Mr. Sprittersback gave his grandfather’s last name, Castleberry. When police entered the name into their database, Thomas R. Warrant appeared for Castleberry. Mr Castleberry, who is not related to Mr Spreistersback and has never met him, was released on bail in 2009, according to the lawsuit.

“Castleberry” remained in the police computer system as the nickname of Mr. Spystersback. He was stopped again in 2015 while sleeping in a public park, but was released after authorities took his fingerprints and found Mr Castleberry’s fingerprints to be inconsistent. However, officials did not correct the department’s records, the complaint said.

On May 11, 2017, Mr. Spreisterback fell asleep on the sidewalk while waiting for food outside a shelter in Honolulu. Mr Spristersback, who did not have an identity, gave the authorities his full name, date of birth and social security number, according to the lawsuit. Authorities arrested him, this time without comparing his fingerprints, the lawsuit says.

At the hospital, Mr Sprittersbach protested when he was forced to attend a group session for drug users, and staff responded by giving him antipsychotic drugs that made him salivate and have difficulty walking, according to the petition and his sister Vedanta Griffith.

In November 2019, one of his psychiatrists obtained his birth certificate, and according to a petition filed in August, he claimed to be Mr. Sprittersbach.

The hospital released him on January 17, 2020, with 50 cents, two copies of his birth certificate and other documents. He was then taken back to the same shelter where he was arrested and reunited with his sister after he called his family.

“These people have no heart,” Ms Griffith said in a statement.