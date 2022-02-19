Man hospitalized after subway slashing in Queens
BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) — A man was hospitalized after a slashing at a subway station in Queens.
Police say the man was attacked at the Briarwood station just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.
He was rushed to the hospital with a knife wound to his arm.
The incident took place during the evening rush hour.
The motive for the attack is unknown.
No arrests have been made.
